LAGOS, March 31 Nigeria's naira currency weakened 1.8 percent to 390 per dollar on the black market on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

On the official window, the naira held its level at 306.35 after the central bank sold $1.5 million on the spot market. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; editing by Andrew Roche)