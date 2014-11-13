* Naira down 8 pct this year, stock index 17 pct lower

By Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Nov 13 Nigeria's naira currency fell 2.7 percent against the dollar on Thursday, despite central bank intervention, with foreign investors also selling bonds and stocks as the price of oil tumbled to a four-year low, dealers said.

Yields on the government's three-year paper spiked 74 basis point higher to 12.48 percent and the naira hit an all-time intraday low of 173.95 to the dollar, prompting the central bank to sell dollars directly to the forex market for a second day.

"The naira will remain under pressure as long as oil prices continue to soften. This has led to increased expectations of a tightening of monetary policy - to help draw capital inflows in," Ecobank chief economist, Angus Downie, said.

A Reuters poll showed that analysts are divided on a rate decision at the central bank's on Nov. 25 meeting.

Despite interventions, the naira has continued to close well above the central bank's trading band of 150-160 - a range it burst out of in May. It closed at 172.60 to the dollar, down from Wednesday's close of 167.90.

Nigeria's ability to support the naira is also dwindling. Its foreign reserves hit a 4-month low of $37.6 billion as of Nov. 12 and bond investors have since demanded higher yields to hold Nigeria debt.

Benchmark 10-year bonds climbed 36 basis points to 13.04 percent.

The stock market, which had dropped one percent, reversed its losses after its biggest listed company, Dangote Cement , which accounts for a third of the index , jumped 10 percent. Dangote had fallen to an 18-month low.

Shares of top tier lender United Bank for Africa (UBA) sold off in heavy volumes to close down 8.91 percent with no bids, while oil major Seplat shed 5 percent.

FCMB bank's economist Alan Cameron, said investors were taking a short-term view on Nigeria assets and betting on a devaluation assuming oil prices remain around the $80 per barrel mark for more than 2-3 months. (Editing by Bate Felix)