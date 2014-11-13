* Naira down 8 pct this year, stock index 17 pct lower
* Bond yields spike higher
* Persistent oil price weakness worries investors
* Central bank dollar sales doing little to lift naira
By Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Nov 13 Nigeria's naira currency
fell 2.7 percent against the dollar on Thursday, despite central
bank intervention, with foreign investors also selling bonds and
stocks as the price of oil tumbled to a four-year low,
dealers said.
Yields on the government's three-year paper spiked 74 basis
point higher to 12.48 percent and the naira hit an all-time
intraday low of 173.95 to the dollar, prompting the central bank
to sell dollars directly to the forex market for a second day.
"The naira will remain under pressure as long as oil prices
continue to soften. This has led to increased expectations of a
tightening of monetary policy - to help draw capital inflows
in," Ecobank chief economist, Angus Downie, said.
A Reuters poll showed that analysts are divided on a rate
decision at the central bank's on Nov. 25 meeting.
Despite interventions, the naira has continued to close well
above the central bank's trading band of 150-160 - a range it
burst out of in May. It closed at 172.60 to the dollar, down
from Wednesday's close of 167.90.
Nigeria's ability to support the naira is also dwindling.
Its foreign reserves hit a 4-month low of $37.6 billion as of
Nov. 12 and bond investors have since demanded higher yields to
hold Nigeria debt.
Benchmark 10-year bonds climbed 36 basis points
to 13.04 percent.
The stock market, which had dropped one percent, reversed
its losses after its biggest listed company, Dangote Cement
, which accounts for a third of the index
, jumped 10 percent. Dangote had fallen to an
18-month low.
Shares of top tier lender United Bank for Africa (UBA)
sold off in heavy volumes to close down 8.91 percent
with no bids, while oil major Seplat shed 5 percent.
FCMB bank's economist Alan Cameron, said investors were
taking a short-term view on Nigeria assets and betting on a
devaluation assuming oil prices remain around the $80 per barrel
mark for more than 2-3 months.
(Editing by Bate Felix)