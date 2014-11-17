UPDATE 3-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
LAGOS Nov 17 Nigeria's naira closed at a new low of 173.20 against the dollar on Monday, down 1.21 percent in volatile trades, despite central bank intervention to prop up the currency, dealers said.
The regulator asked lenders to bid for $2 million each in a move to shore up the local currency, but commercial banks avoided the forex auction as the central bank was restricting the re-sale margins to curb speculation.
The naira closed at 171.10 on Friday. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.