LAGOS Nov 18 Nigeria's naira fell 1.76 percent to a new intraday low of 176.30 against the greenback on Tuesday after dollar supply dried up and the central bank made no fresh intervention, dealers said.

The naira fell to 173.20 to the dollar on Monday, after central bank intervention failed to prop it up.

