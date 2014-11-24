* Naira at 173.55 after cbank, oil firms sell dollars

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Nov 24 Nigeria's naira hit a record low on Monday on concerns that a recent slide in global oil prices could undermine the central bank's efforts to keep defending the currency, dealers said.

While the naira recouped some losses later in the day, one economist said an eventual devaluation was creeping closer for Nigeria, which also faces an Islamist insurgency mostly in the northeast and tensions before elections early next year.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold when it ends a two-day meeting on Tuesday, despite pressure for an increase to support the naira which has fallen almost 9 percent against the dollar this year.

Even though the bank has spent billions of dollars from its reserves to prop up the naira this year, the currency opened on Monday at a fresh low of 178.25 to the dollar, down 0.45 percent from its previous close.

A steady slide over the past two months in the price of oil , Nigeria's main export, has compounded worries about the government's finances and political stability.

Importers have brought forward purchases of dollars while foreign investors' appetite for Nigerian financial assets has collapsed; investors pulled $584 million out of the local stock market in October.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy with a weak manufacturing base and a population close to 170 million, imports around 80 percent of what it consumes, meaning that dollar demand is tied to the structure of the country, analysts say.

"While we think devaluation of the official exchange rate would be a last resort, and only follow additional monetary policy tightening to try and defend the currency, at current oil prices and at the present pace of reserves depletion, it appears devaluation looms nearer by the day," David Faulkner, economist at HSBC Securities, said.

OIL COMPANY SALES

Later on Monday the naira rose 2.7 percent back to a one-week high of 173.55 naira at the close after three oil companies and the central bank sold dollars. Total, ExxonMobil and China's Addax sold a combined $202 million, dealers said.

However, this did not appear to signal any reversal of the naira's long-term weakness. International oil companies routinely buy naira towards the end of the month for their Nigerian operations.

"Any tweak on corporate flows towards a dollar-selling pattern would move the naira a lot," said Luis Costa at Citi. But he noted the Russian rouble - another currency of an oil exporter that has fallen sharply in recent weeks - had risen sharply on Monday as crude prices stabilised at around $80 a barrel.

Costa saw further naira weakness as likely. "If I had to have a position, I would look for another move up on dollar/naira," he said.

Nigeria, Africa's top crude exporter, has suffered badly from the 30 percent drop in oil prices since June while next February's federal elections and violence waged by Boko Haram militants have contributed to the concerns about stability.

The naira remains far from the central bank's preferred 150-160 trading band that the currency left in May. Last week, the bank unexpectedly sold dollars at 158.41 naira, having previously auctioned the greenback at 156.59 naira, unnerving dealers worried about the risk of a possible devaluation.

Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said monetary policy measures would soon be announced to complement government's decision to cut its 2015 spending, and she rejected calls to print more naira to counter the effects of falling oil prices.

According to figures on the central bank's website, it has spent an average of $27.9 million a day this year defending the naira, which has tracked falls in other emerging market currencies - notably those such as the rouble in economies that are particularly sensitive to changes in the oil price.

As of Nov. 20, the bank's liquid reserves had fallen by $6.23 billion, or 14.67 percent, so far this year to $36.23 billion, the figures show. (Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp)