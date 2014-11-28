* Central bank intervention fails to prevent slide
* OPEC decision not to cut output weighs on Nigeria unit
* Naira was devalued by 8 pct on Tuesday to save reserves
* Nigeria failed to save forex when oil price was high
By Tim Cocks and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, Nov 28 Nigeria's naira fell 2.5 percent
on Friday, despite central bank intervention, and it briefly
touched a record low on concerns OPEC's decision not to cut oil
output would put further pressure on Nigeria's shaky finances.
The central bank has struggled to keep the naira within its
preferred band even after devaluing the currency by 8 percent on
Tuesday in a bid to halt a slide in Nigeria's foreign reserves.
Oil sales provide around 95 percent of those reserves.
The naira briefly touched a record low of 180.90, according
to Thomson Reuters dealing data, before the bank intervened with
dollar sales to lift it to 178.75 at the close, dealers said.
The bank's target band after devaluation is 5 percent plus
or minus 168 to the dollar, but doubts remain about whether it
went far enough given the bleak outlook for oil prices. The
naira has consistently tested the lower end of the new band.
"The market is saying: 'We like what you're doing, but have
you done enough?' Now the oil price is at $71 a barrel, all bets
are off," Bismarck Rewane, economist and CEO of Lagos-based
consultancy Finance Derivatives, said.
Foreign reserves in Africa's leading energy producer dropped
17.3 percent year-on-year to $36.9 billion by Nov. 26, according
to central bank data released on Friday.
Falling world oil prices and a retreat from emerging markets
have put pressure on the currencies of several oil exporters,
including the Russian rouble and Angola's kwanza.
Brent crude fell more than $6 to $71.25 a barrel
after OPEC ministers meeting in Vienna left the group's output
ceiling unchanged despite huge global oversupply, marking a
shift away from its long-standing policy of defending prices.
RAINY DAYS
In Nigeria, Saudi Arabia's decision on Thursday to block
calls from poorer OPEC members to cut oil output came as a
disappointment to many.
"Nigeria gets short end of the stick as OPEC fails to cut
output," read the front page headline of local daily Business
Day.
Oil prices have lost a third of their value since June and
with OPEC's decision set to send them lower still, pressure on
Nigeria's foreign currency reserves and the naira is set to
increase.
"Many importers are bringing forward their obligations in
view of the persistent fall in oil prices," one dealer said.
"A number of them ... anticipate a further depreciation of
the naira, so they are stockpiling the dollar."
Pressure on the currency risks reigniting inflation, which
has stabilised in single digits for two years, creating a
headache for President Goodluck Jonathan who will seek a second
term in elections in February.
Unlike Gulf countries, which have squirreled away large
foreign currency reserves, Nigeria's oil savings fell during the
boom times, partly owing to theft of its oil by criminal gangs,
hurting output, and partly because too much money was spent by
the government.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala admitted on Thursday
that a significant portion of the billions of dollars drained
from the oil savings account over the past two years was
distributed to powerful governors instead of being saved for a
"rainy day".
"The sun is not shining any more and there's not much left
in the Excess Crude (oil savings) Account," Rewane said.
The country's fiscal problems are adding to challenges to
stability posed by an Islamist insurgency raging in the
northeast, seen as the country's biggest security threat.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Julia Payne and Susan Fenton)