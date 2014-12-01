* Naira falls to intraday low of 184.42 to the dollar
* Focus on impact of low oil prices on Africa's top producer
* Cenbank intervention fails to lift local unit
(Adds dealer, analyst comment, details)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Dec 1 Nigeria's central bank failed to
keep the naira within its new target band again on Monday and
the currency posted a record low closing level as investors
continued to fret about the impact of plunging oil prices on
Africa's biggest economy.
The central bank devalued the currency by 8 percent against
the dollar last Tuesday in a bid to halt a decline in the
foreign reserves of Africa's leading energy producer, but has
struggled to keep the currency in its target range since then.
"Clients are scared because they don't know how this will
end," said one currency dealer. "People will have to pay more
for everything -- ticket prices are quoted in dollars, food is
quoted in dollars, because we import everything. Very soon
people will start passing it on to the end user as inflation."
Oil sales provide around 95 percent of Nigeria's foreign
exchange and the naira is being driven down by concerns that the
falling oil price will pressure Nigeria's shaky finances even
further, especially since OPEC's decision last week not to cut
output to support prices.
The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars to
commercial banks on Monday, but dealers said it was not
sufficient to lift the naira, which closed 2.9 percent
weaker than its previous close on Friday and 4.4 percent below
the lower end of the bank's new target band.
The naira touched an intraday low of 184.42 to the dollar
before the bank's intervention. Afterwards, it recovered very
slightly to end at 184.10 naira to the dollar, a record low
closing level.
The target band since the devaluation is 5 percent plus or
minus 168 to the dollar, but doubts remain about whether the
devaluation went far enough given the likelihood of continuing
low oil prices and the bank's ability to maintain the band will
be tested in coming weeks.
Forex reserves fell 17.3 percent year-on-year to $36.9
billion by Nov. 26, central bank data showed on Friday.
Nigeria's share index fell 1.8 percent on
Monday, dragged lower by oil stocks Oando and Seplat
.
Pressure on the currency from lower oil prices risks
reigniting inflation, which for the past two years has
stabilised in single digits for the first time in more than five
years. Nigeria imports around 80 percent of what it consumes.
The country's woes are excacerbated by the fact that
Nigeria's oil savings actually fell when oil prices were at
record highs, partly owing to theft of its oil by criminal
gangs, hurting output, and partly because too much money was
distributed to different arms of government for spending.
The Excess Crude Account (ECA) has fallen from $11.5 billion
in December 2012 to around $4 billion now, according to official
figures.
However, some analysts said the market reaction was a little
excessive.
"There's an element of overshooting ... which is quite
normal," said Standard Chartered's Razia Khan. "We are still
seeing belated reaction to the OPEC decision."
Nigeria's economic troubles come at a bad time for President
Goodluck Jonathan, who will seek re-election in February 2015,
in polls which also are set to drain huge amounts of money to
nourish patronage networks.
Beyond that, the government may have no choice but to make
painful cuts to spending, including reducing or scrapping a
costly fuel subsidy, the biggest single item on the budget.
"Given the downside risk to revenue and the near-depletion
of the excess crude account, the government may have little
option but to remove the fuel subsidy," Renaissance Capital said
in a research note on Monday.
Brent crude oil has fallen by more than a third
since June, touching a five-year low below $68 at one point on
Monday.
Barclays on Monday lowered its expected average Brent crude
price for 2015 to $72 a barrel, from $93 previously, in a sign
analysts have become more bearish after the OPEC meeting.
"Today, we are adapting to the fact that this (low oil
price) may be the new normal," Rencap said.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos; Editing by
Susan Fenton)