LAGOS Dec 3 Nigeria's naira traded broadly flat
on Wednesday, but outside the central bank's new target band, a
day after the bank stepped up intervention, hurting dealers who
had taken short positions on the U.S. dollar.
Dealers lost billions of naira in speculative trades on
Tuesday as the central bank sold dollars heavily to help the
local currency rebound from another record intraday low to gain
almost four percent.
The naira has lost 12.3 percent versus the dollar this year
as the falling oil price weighed on the already shaky finances
of Africa's top oil producer.
The central bank, which devalued the currency by 8 percent
last week in a bid to halt a decline in foreign reserves, has
been struggling to keep the naira within its new band of 160-176
to the dollar.
The naira opened at 183.15 to the dollar on Wednesday, and
then quickly firmed by 0.35 percent at 1106 GMT in calm trades.
It had closed at 181 naira on Tuesday.
Dealers told Reuters they were expecting the central bank to
intervene again on Wednesday, as it has done since the
devaluation, before taking positions -- a more cautious approach
to trading that they said showed demand for the dollar has
slowed.
But they added that it was too early to tell whether the
naira had found its level around the 183 mark, because if the
central bank failed to meet demand at its twice-weekly auction
on Wednesday and did not intervene, then the naira could
continue to weaken.
