LAGOS Dec 4 Nigeria's currency opened for trade at 179.53 naira to the dollar on Thursday, up 0.21 percent from its previous close, Thomson Reuters data showed.

At a separate forex auction late on Wednesday the central bank sold $289 million at 168 naira to the greenback, higher than the $200 million it offered, to meet demand for dollars.

The naira closed at 179.90 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)