LAGOS Jan 21 Nigeria's currency opened down at
189.45 to dollar, after closing at a record low previous
sesssion, despite central bank's interventions to prop up the
naira.
The central bank left interest rates on hold at 13 percent
on Tuesday and maintained tight liquidity to support the naira.
The naira closed at 189.20, a record low, before the central
bank decision was announced.
Nigeria's currency market delayed its opening session on
Wednesday, as dealers met to discuss instability in the naira
and how to improve liquidity, they told Reuters.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing Tim Cocks)