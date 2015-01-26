(Adds naira close)
LAGOS Jan 26 Nigeria's naira ended at
a record closing low on Monday, despite central bank
intervention, as the currency continued to weaken on strong
demand for the greenback, dealers said.
The unit closed at 191.10, a new record low against the U.S.
dollar, compared with Friday's record low close of 190.60 naira.
One dealer traded the naira at a one-off rate of 194.10 during
mid-day session.
The currency had initially gained 1.66 percent to 186.80
naira after the central bank and two oil companies sold dollars
to lift the naira, before it then slipped into negative
territory.
The naira has hit a string of record lows as dollar
liquidity on the interbank forex market thins out amidst a
collapse in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export.
Dealers said Total offered to sell $80 million to some
lenders on Monday while Shell sold an undisclosed amount of
dollars, to buy naira for their local operations.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Toby Chopra)