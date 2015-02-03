Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
LAGOS Feb 3 Nigeria plans to sell $30,000 to each of more than 2,500 bureau de change operators on Friday, in a move to increase dollar liquidity, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The currency was selling at 209 naira to the dollar in the parallel market operated by bureau de change agents on Tuesday, while the interbank market rate hit 190.08 naira on thin trades.
The bank is trying to narrow the gap at which the naira, hard hit by the drop in oil prices, trades on the interbank market through its regular interventions and is also trying to curb speculation. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
* Asian currencies rise on broad dollar weakness * Taiwan dollar, Thai baht, Indian rupee hit multi-month highs * Search for yield will support EM Asian currencies- analyst (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 27 Most Asian currencies hit multi-month highs on Monday as the dollar declined across the board after U.S. President Donald Trump failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. The collapse of the healthcare legislation