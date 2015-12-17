LAGOS Dec 17 Nigeria's naira fell to a new
range of between 274 to 280 in volatile dollar trades on the
unofficial market on Thursday, after local lenders cut the
amount individuals traveling abroad can spend on their bank
cards, traders said.
The naira has been hitting new lows among retail bureaux de
change operators on renewed drop in oil prices and central
bank's efforts to curb demand to conserve its dwindling foreign
reserves. The currency closed at a low of 270 naira on
Wednesday.
Commercial banks in Africa's biggest economy this week cut
the amount individuals can spend abroad to between $100 to $150
per day or $12,000 annually, down from $50,000 set by the
central bank in April.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)