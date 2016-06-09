BRIEF-QUATTRO EXPLORATION SIGNS BINDING TERM SHEET FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
* SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET WITH ADVISCO CAPITAL SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SECURED TERM LOAN OF C$15 MILLION
ABUJA, June 9 Details of Nigeria's flexible currency model will be ready in a "short while", the head of United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday after chief executives of the country's banks met with central bank officials.
Phillips Oduoza, CEO of UBA, told reporters after the bankers committee meeting, that the central bank had received lots of input from stakeholders which were being studied with a view to creating a robust flexible exchange rate model. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Robin Pomeroy)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it. TRAVEL CURBS, IMMIGRATION Trump defends his order to temporarily bar entry to people from seven majority-Muslim nations, saying it is crucial to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in America. A Department of Homeland Security watc
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.