By Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah
ABUJA, June 9 Details of Nigeria's flexible
currency model will be ready in a "short while", the head of
United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday after chief
executives of the country's lenders met with central bank
officials.
The central bank last month announced plans to abandon the
naira's 15-month peg to the dollar which has overvalued the
Nigerian currency, harmed investments and caused the economy to
contract.
However, the bank has yet to clarify how the new policy
would work, spooking foreign investors, long worried about
getting caught in the middle of a currency devaluation.
Phillips Oduoza, CEO of UBA, told reporters after
the bankers committee meeting that the central bank had received
lots of input from stakeholders which was being studied with a
view to creating a robust flexible exchange rate model.
"We want to make sure that we come up with a model that is
very robust and comprehensive that would be able to address the
major exchange rate issues that we have been dealing with," he
said.
"To this extent we have got a lot of inputs from various
stakeholders. I believe that in a very short while the framework
is going to be ready."
Africa's biggest economy, which contracted by 0.4 percent in
the first quarter, faces its worst crisis for decades after the
sharp fall in oil prices and last year's introduction of a
currency peg that put investors to flight.
The official naira rate is fixed at around 198 to the
dollar. The peg has produced a black market for the currency and
brought economic growth to a standstill.
The currency was quoted at 368 on the black market on
Thursday. And it tumbled against the dollar in the
non-deliverable forward markets on Thursday, as uncertainty
continued over a potential liberalisation of the naira.
Three-month non-deliverable forwards showed
the naira trading at around 278 per dollar, weakening 2.2
percent on the day, and the weakest since June 3.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said the
government planned to continue "engagement over the coming
months" with international investors as it explores fundraising
options following a non-deal roadshow in London earlier this
week.
Money managers who attended Tuesday's roadshow said they
were alarmed at the lack of any steer on what happens next in
Nigeria's foreign exchange market, two weeks after the central
bank announced plans to liberalise the currency.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke
Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing Robin Pomeroy)