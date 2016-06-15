LAGOS, June 15 Nigeria's retail currency
operators will not be able to buy dollars from the interbank
market, the central bank said in unveiling new rules on
Wednesday.
The central bank said it will operate a single market
structure, abandoning its 16-month naira peg to the dollar which
has overvalued the currency, and that it would participate in
the currency market through interventions.
The central bank fixed trading positions for lenders at +0.5
percent/-10 percent of their shareholders' fund.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis
Akwagyiram/Mark Heinrich)