LAGOS, June 16 Nigeria's central bank made no
dollar-naira trades on the interbank market on Thursday but
settled $13.6 million of trades made on previous days at about
the naira's pegged rate of 197.5 per dollar, an official said.
The central bank said on Wednesday it would begin
open-market foreign currency trading next week, abandoning its
16-month-old peg against the dollar and setting the stage for
the Nigerian currency to fall sharply.
Dealers said they expected no interbank currency market
activity until the new trading regime starts on Monday.
"Central bank is not selling any money. Those who want to
trade can do that among themselves," the official said,
referring to the volumes as "carryover trades" agreed but not
settled before Wednesday's announcement.
Nigeria, Africa's largest crude exporter, has resisted
devaluing its currency for more than a year even though other
major oil producers, including Russia, Kazakhstan and Angola,
have allowed their currencies to fall as crude prices plunged.
Currency traders were meeting on Thursday to discuss the new
rules and will seek to determine trading spreads including
circuit breakers, if any, they say.
"The rules are just a guideline. The practicality is totally
different so people are holding on until Monday," one trader
said.
Three economists estimated the fair value of the naira at
between 280 and 300 against the dollar, although the black
market rate is around 370.
