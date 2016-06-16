BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
(Refiles to add dropped word 'source' in first paragraph)
LAGOS, June 16 Nigerian currency dealers and bank chiefs will meet central bank officials on Friday to discuss trading under the new interbank foreign exchange regime, a treasury source said.
The central bank on Wednesday said it would begin a market-driven foreign currency trading next Monday, abandoning its 16-month peg, which overvalued the naira and harmed investments.
An association of currency dealers, called Financial Market Dealers Association (FMDA), met on Thursday to evaluate the new policy and determine how trading will work, the treasury source said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.