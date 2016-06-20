GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar flat, stocks mixed as Trump's Iran, trade talk offsets data
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
LAGOS, June 20 Nigeria floated the naira under a new hard foreign currency regime aimed at easing dollar shortages in Africa's biggest economy on Monday but there were no immediate trades, dealers said.
A dealer said market players had been holding off bids since the new interbank market started at 9 a.m. as they were unsure of the new system's liquidity.
Last week, the central bank said it would abandon a peg to the naira. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Senior U.S. congressional Republicans say they will support new sanctions on Iran and President Donald Trump says "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a ballistic missile. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it. TRAVE
* Gold tops $1,225/oz to reach highest since November * No.1 gold ETF reports biggest one-day inflow since Oct * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 2 Gold prices rose to an 11-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no clear signal on the likelihood of a March interest rate increase in its latest statement, promp