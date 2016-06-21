LAGOS, June 21 Nigeria's central bank has sold
$3.5 billion on the forward market after it auctioned $532
million and intervened on the interbank market on Monday to
clear backlog of currency demand as it lifted its peg on the
currency.
The bank sold $697 million in one-month forward, $1.22
billion in two-month contract and $1.57 billion due in three
months, in order to clear a backlog of $4.02 billion of demand,
market operator FMDQ Securities Exchange said.
The naira opened 1.4 percent weaker at 286 to the dollar on
Tuesday, with $2 million traded. It had tumbled 30 percent to
282 naira on Monday.
