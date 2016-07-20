LAGOS, July 20 Nigeria's naira was stuck at a
record closing low of 292.90 to the dollar on Wednesday after
just one transaction was carried out, with the supply of dollars
drying up and no intervention by the central bank, traders said.
The naira was unchanged from Tuesday's close after one
transaction worth $380,000 was made on Wednesday. That trade was
done at 1150 GMT, more than three hours after the market opened.
The interbank market had seen just $300,000 traded on
Tuesday, again in one transaction.
Traders had expected the central bank to intervene to ease
dollar shortages, but that did not materialise. Commercial banks
had been quoting to trade the dollar as low as 295.50 naira on
Wednesday.
"Recent FX reforms have been enough to re-open the
investment case for Nigeria, but there is still some uncertainty
about the functioning of the market," Alan Cameron, economist at
Exotix said.
"The absence of volatility at N283/US$ was interpreted as a
sign that administrative controls were still in place; it
remains to be seen if those will be fully removed."
Banks had been quoting the dollar at 281 to 285 naira after
the central bank lifted its 16-month old peg of 197 naira to the
dollar last month.
But the lack of liquidity has curbed activity, leaving the
central bank as the main supplier of dollars, traders say.
On Monday, currency traders introduced a maximum resale
premium on dollar trades to try to boost liquidity after a
transaction made without spreads sent the naira tumbling to a
record intra-day low.
Investors have welcomed the removal of currency controls but
many are still steering clear until Africa's biggest economy
shows signs of a concrete recovery.
"Most investors would like to see a more liquid FX market
before resuming purchases of local assets," said Samir Gadio,
head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Bank.
"Given the significant discount of naira-settled futures, a
number of offshore financial institutions and hedge funds could
be tempted to get involved in the foreseeable future."
A total of $579.3 million has been sold in futures contracts
ranging between one month and one year. A one-month contract for
$26.7 million due on July 27 was sold at 279 naira.
In non-deliverable forward markets, the one-month
naira-dollar forward was quoted at 314.50. The
one-year contract fell as low as 345.13 per
dollar.
On the black market the naira was quoted at 368 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)