(Adds comment from cbank, naira closing level)
LAGOS, June 24 Nigeria's naira held steady at
the close of trading on Friday as the central bank intervened
for a fifth straight day with dollar sales to ease liquidity
after it floated the currency earlier this week, traders said.
The naira ended at 281 to the dollar, its same
level as previous day, after the central bank's intervention.
A total of $58 million volumes exchanged hands just before
market close which traders attributed to central bank's
intervention. The interbank market opened at 0800 GMT with no
activity for more than three hours.
Nigeria ditched the peg on the naira to allow the currency
to trade freely on the interbank market but traders say dollar
liquidity is tight, leaving the central bank as the main
supplier of hard currency.
"There's still a lot of demand with no liquidity," one
trader said, adding that it was not clear for how long the bank
would continue to sell dollars on the interbank market.
The central bank has been selling dollars to boost liquidity
and trading on the interbank market after it abandoned a
16-month old exchange rate peg to ease currency restrictions
which led to the naira plunging 30 percent on Monday.
Deputy governor Sarah Alade told Reuters that the bank
expected Britain's vote to exit the European Union to be good
for its forex policy as interest rates are likely to stay low in
the U.S., channeling foreign investors to Nigeria.
"We only need to take advantage of this opportunity to grow
the economy," she said.
Britain voted to exit the European Union, spreading jitters
across emerging markets including Nigeria.
Quitting the EU could cost Britain access to the EU's trade
barrier-free single market and means it must seek new trade
accords with countries around the world.
Nigeria's central bank sold an undisclosed amount on Friday.
It auctioned a total of $4 billion on Monday, in both spot and
forward trades, to clear a backlog of dollar demand.
The move has narrowed the gulf between the naira rates
available on the official and black markets, though unofficial
market was trading at 19 percent lower than the interbank market
at 345 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
James Macharia)