Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growth, lower provisions this year
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
LAGOS, June 28 Nigeria central bank is selling an undisclosed amount of hard currency on the interbank market to ease dollar shortages and boost trading, traders said on Tuesday.
Currency traders said the central bank asked for bid-offer quotes from them on Tuesday in order to intervene on the interbank market to boost liquidity.
The naira traded at 282.50 at 1127 GMT, slightly weaker than 281 naira to the dollar, its first trade on Tuesday which occurred more than three hours after market opened. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)
* Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr