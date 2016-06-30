LAGOS, June 30 Nigerian central bank has sold $7 million at 283 naira to the dollar on the interbank currency market on Thursday, one trader at a major commercial bank told Reuters.

Traders said the local units of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Eni and Addax sold a combined $37.2 million through commercial banks for import of petroleum product to the country.

The interbank market traded a total of $60 million volumes by 1256 GMT, with the naira quoted at 283 to the dollar. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)