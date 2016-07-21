BRIEF-Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source
* Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2jvbIjS
LAGOS, July 21 The Nigerian naira slid pass 300 to the dollar on Thursday amidst tight dollar supply and with no intervention by the central bank, traders said.
The naira fell 5.4 percent against the greenback to hit a record low of 309 at 1224 GMT. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Snap Inc to choose NYSE for its IPO - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2jvbIjS
* Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNCBAJ Further company coverage:
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"