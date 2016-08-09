LAGOS Aug 9 Nigeria's central bank intervened on the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday to help support the naira after it hit an all-time low of 350 to the dollar in thin volume, traders said.

The naira closed at 310.50 to the dollar following the bank's intervention. A single trade of $100,000 was carried out at 350 to the dollar.

A total of $6.86 million traded on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Richard Balmforth)