LAGOS Aug 9 Nigeria's central bank intervened
on the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday to help
support the naira after it hit an all-time low of 350 to the
dollar in thin volume, traders said.
The naira closed at 310.50 to the dollar following the
bank's intervention. A single trade of $100,000 was carried out
at 350 to the dollar. A total of $6.86 million traded on
Tuesday.
The naira has been under pressure since the central bank
floated the currency in June to allow it trade freely on the
interbank market. The currency has been hit by a plunge in oil
prices, Nigeria's economic mainstay, which caused foreign
investors to flee bond and equities markets.
The central bank last month told international money
transfer operators to pay dollar proceeds from customer
transfers into local commercial banks in naira, while selling
the dollars themselves to bureaux de change (BDC) outlets.
On Tuesday the bank pegged the dollar transactions which
banks can carry out with BDCs at $30,000 per week and set a
margin for the banks to sell dollar to currency outlets at not
more than 1.5 percent over the rate at which they bought.
It hopes the move will help narrow the gulf between the
official and black market rates and boost dollar liquidity,
traders say.
The central bank set a margin of two percent over the rate
at which BDCs sourced dollars from banks as resale premium to
customers and pegged BDC disbursement at $5,000 per transaction
to cover travel allowance, medical bills and school fees.
The naira hit 400 against the dollar on the black market
last week, weakened partly by dollar demand from individuals
travelling abroad for their summer holidays.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Richard Balmforth)