(Adds naira quote, background)
LAGOS Oct 31 Nigeria's central bank will sell
$500 million of two- and three-month currency forwards at
auction on Monday to clear a demand backlog from manufacturers,
traders said, as it seeks ways to resolve a chronic dollar
shortage.
A lack of dollars has caused many firms to halt operations
and lay off workers, compounding an economic crisis rooted in
falls in the price of oil, which accounts for 70 percent of
Nigeria's budget revenues.
Africa's biggest economy is facing its first recession in 25
years.
The central bank asked lenders to submit bids for the
forwards before 1300 GMT, traders said.
The bank held a two-month dollar forward auction two weeks
ago in which it sold less than expected, traders
said.
The economic crisis has kept the naira under pressure
against the dollar, and the central bank has struggled to
support the local currency with diminishing foreign exchange
reserves.
It said on Monday its dollar reserves dipped to $23.95
billion as of Oct 27, down 2.7 percent from Sept 27 and 20.5
percent lower than a year ago.
Traders said there had been no activity on the interbank
market, where the naira is quoted at 305 per dollar, two hours
after it opened on Monday.
On the black market, the naira was quoted at 470.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; editing by
John Stonestreet)