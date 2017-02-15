(Adds details, naira official market rate, background)
By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS Feb 15 Nigeria's naira hit a new low on
the black market on Wednesday and the head of the bureau de
change association urged its members to help stabilise the
currency, the continued weakness of which has become a "major
concern" for the central bank.
The naira was quoted at 507 to 510 per dollar on the black
market, traders said, much weaker than the official market
closing rate of 305.50, which it has been trading at since last
August.
"The growing spikes in the parallel market to over 500/$ is
becoming a major concern to the central bank ... and detrimental
to the cordial relationship existing between us and regulators,"
Aminu Gwadabe told bureau de change association members.
The central bank normally sells around $8,000 a week each to
some 3,000 licensed retail operators, who resell to individuals
and small businesses for a marginal profit.
While these operators account for less than 5 percent of all
foreign currency trading in Nigeria, they help drive the
currency's exchange rate due to the scarcity of dollars on the
official channel.
However, they have tended to buy dollars from private
sources and resell at a much higher margin, fuelling the black
market but weakening the naira.
Gwadabe urged his members to stick to the reference rate of
399 naira per dollar set last month to stabilise the currency
market and reduce the 40 percent gap with the official interbank
rate.
The naira's official exchange rate weakened by a third last
year, and the currency has continued to hit fresh lows on the
black market since last week, crossing the 500 line on the
unapproved retail market as traders tested new levels to lure
dollar holders to sell.
Gwadabe told his members to comply with the reference rate
to enable them to benefit from "more volumes soon to be
communicated by the central bank".
The government has been pressing retail operators to narrow
what it has described as a damaging gulf between the official
and parallel exchange rates.
Low prices for oil, Nigeria's main source of income, have
triggered a currency crisis and tipped the economy into its
first recession in 25 years.
On the official interbank market on Wednesday, lenders
traded only $1.95 million by the market close as the central
bank, the main supplier of dollars, continued to ration the U.S.
currency.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele has said the bank was
looking at ways to boost dollar liquidity on the official market
to support the naira. He says the bank does not intend to
devalue the currency.
(Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)