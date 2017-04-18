BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
LAGOS, April 18 Nigeria central bank plans to offer $100 million in currency forwards at an auction on Tuesday, traders said, citing a memo from the bank, to boost liquidity on the interbank market and support the naira.
The dollar sale, for which settlement will be between one week and 45 days, is aimed at meeting demand for businesses, the bank said. The sale will be via a wholesale auction.
The naira was quoted at 306 on the official market and changing hands at 405 on the black market on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and John Stonestreet)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Proposed changes to the Chilean General Banking Law presented on Monday would bring it in line with Basel III recommendations and be supportive of banking system stability, according to Fitch Ratings. The reforms would raise regulatory capital requirements and strengthen the regulatory and resolution framework. Chile's banking sector is generally well positioned to implement the new capital requirement
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Rothschild reported a 13% rise in revenues to €487.2m in its latest quarter thanks to a strong performance from its asset management business, after a slowdown in growth at its global advisory arm.