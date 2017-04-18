(Adds central bank statement)

LAGOS, April 18 Nigeria's central bank said it had offered $100 million in currency forwards at an auction on Tuesday, to boost liquidity on the interbank market and support the naira.

The dollar sale, for which settlement will be between one week and 45 days, is aimed at meeting demand from businesses, the bank said in a statement. The sale was via a wholesale auction.

The central bank also said it offered $80 million for travel, medical services and tuition and $100 million to small and medium enterprises.

It also cut the amount of paperwork small and medium-size businesses must provide to buy dollars, saying the aim was to improve liquidity and the ease of doing business and help narrow the gap between official and black market exchange rates.

The naira was quoted at 306 to the dollar on the official 405 on the black market on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Andrew Roche)