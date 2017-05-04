ABUJA May 4 A recent rise in oil revenues has enabled the central bank to defend the naira, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on Thursday.

"The market is stabilising at the level that it is right now and I am saying the parallel market which (is) currently stabilising at between 380 and 385 naira (a dollar)," Emefiele said after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)