LAGOS May 23 Nigeria's central bank plans to
sell an undisclosed amount of dollars on Tuesday to settle a
backlog of foreign exchange demand for airlines, fuel and raw
material imports, traders said.
Traders said the central bank had asked commercial lenders
to submit bids for dollars to cover the previously unmet demand
for hard currency for specific sectors as it tries to improve
dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.
"Banks shall not allocate funds for customers LCs (letters
of credit) - that have already benefited from past special
market intervention sales (SMIS) that are yet to mature," the
central bank was quoted as saying in a circular.
Africa's largest economy, grappling with a currency crisis
brought on by low oil prices which have hammered its foreign
reserves and created chronic dollar shortages, has resorted to
regular injections of dollars by the central bank to narrow the
spread between the official and black market rates.
It has sold more than $4 billion to various sectors of the
economy since the central bank started intervening on the
official market in February. Currency traders say this has
increased liquidity and helped to ease pressure on the naira
.
The naira was quoted at 381.31 per dollar at
the investor window on Tuesday, according to the market
regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.
Commercial lenders were yet to put up a quote on the
official interbank market by 1216 GMT, but the naira closed at
305.25 a dollar on Monday on the market, while it was quoted at
381 a dollar on the black market.
The naira has firmed on the black market from its record low
of 520 to the dollar in February, before the central bank's
intervention in the foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)