By Oludare Mayowa
| LAGOS, July 3
LAGOS, July 3 Nigeria's central bank said it
will sell $100 million at a special foreign currency auction on
Monday, the latest in a series of interventions that it said had
yielded positive results in the forex market.
In a notice to commercial lenders, the regulator said the
dollar auction would be both for spot and forward transactions
which would be settled within the next 60 days.
The central bank has been intervening on the official market
in the last few months in an attempt to narrow the spread
between rates on the official market and black market. It has
sold more than $5 billion since February.
Central bank deputy governor Joseph Nnanna said the relative
stability in the foreign exchange market was as a result of the
increase in the OPEC member country's oil output and the bank's
forex policy.
Nigeria has at least six different exchange rates including
a retail rate set by licensed exchange bureaus, the official and
black market rates and a window for investors where the naira
can be traded at rates set freely between buyers and sellers.
Nnanna sought the retention of the forex policy and its
multiple windows to ensure stability in the market in his
presentation at the meeting of the bank's monetary policy
committee (MPC) meeting to set interest rates in May.
"In my opinion the current exchange rate policy regime
including all the access windows to foreign exchange should be
retained," He noted in his statement at the MPC meeting, details
of which were published at the weekend.
Nigeria is battling a currency crisis brought on by low oil
prices, which has tipped Africa's biggest economy into recession
and created chronic dollar shortages.
Nigerian authorities want to attract foreign investors and
at the same time maintain a strong currency to ward off
inflation.
The naira was quoted flat at 368 on the black market
on Monday and quoted by commercial lenders at the
interbank window at 306.40 per dollar.
The local currency was quoted at 366.41 on the investors'
window on Friday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and
Toby Chopra)