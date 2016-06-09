LONDON, June 9 Nigeria's naira tumbled against
the dollar in the non-deliverable forward markets on Thursday,
as uncertainty continued over a potential liberalisation of the
currency.
Three-month non-deliverable forwards showed
the naira trading at around 278 per dollar, weakening 2.2
percent on the day, and the weakest since June 3.
One-month non-deliverable forwards moved too
with the naira 1.5 percent lower, trading at around 239 per
dollar.
The official naira rate is currently fixed at around 198
to the dollar. The country's central bank has floated the
idea of ditching that peg and moving to a different, weaker
exchange rate for petrol imports, but few firm details have
emerged.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Marc Jones)