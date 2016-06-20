LONDON, June 20 Nigeria's naira slipped across
the curve against the dollar in non-deliverable forward markets
on Monday, with one-month contracts hitting a fresh record on
before the introduction of a new foreign currency regime later
in the day.
One-month non-deliverable forwards showed the
naira weakening to 305 per dollar, while the two-month contract
traded at 310 per dollar - matching a record it
hit on Friday.
The one-year contract showed the naira at 351 to the dollar
.
Nigeria said it would abandon its 16-month-old dollar peg
and move to a "managed float" on Monday in a move that could see
the naira lose around a third of its value when market trading
begins.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)