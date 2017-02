LAGOS, June 20 Nigeria's interbank naira trading will be extended by two hours until 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) so a special central bank foreign exchange auction can be held between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., traders said on Monday.

Interbank foreign exchange trading began on Monday after the central bank ended a 16 month currency peg but deals were thin due to concerns about U.S. dollar liquidity. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ulf Laessing)