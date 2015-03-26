BRIEF-Kc Property says Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned as Chairman
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 26 Nigeria's Dangote Cement said on Thursday its 2014 pretax profit fell to 184.68 billion naira ($928 million), from 190.76 billion naira a year earlier.
Revenues rose to 391.63 billion naira during the period to December 31, compared with 386.17 billion naira the previous year, Nigeria's biggest firm by market capitalisation said in a statement.
The cement firm, majority owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, cut its dividend payment for 2014 to 6 naira per share, from the 7 naira it paid a year earlier.
($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and James Macharia)
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes