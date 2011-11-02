UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural profit beats as iron ore pellet sales soar
Feb 9 Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in iron ore pellet sales.
LAGOS Nov 2 Nigeria's biggest listed company Dangote Cement said on Wednesday its pre-tax profit was up 22 percent to 93.9 billion Nigerian naira ($595 million) in the first nine months of the year to September.
In a statement, the cement producer also said it expected revenues of 238 billion naira by the end of the full year, with 124 billion naira in operating profit. ($1 = 157.750 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday said La Niña has faded and neutral conditions are likely to continue through at least the Northern Hemisphere spring, even as it forecast the chance of El Niño may appear in the coming months.
