By Tim Cocks
OBAJANA, Nigeria, June 11 Nigerian billionaire
Aliko Dangote commissioned an expansion of his Obajana cement
plant on Monday that raised its capacity to 10.25 million tonnes
a year, creating what he called a "powerhouse of cement" in
Africa and the world.
The additional 5.25 million tonne a year line at Obajana
brings Dangote Cement, Nigeria's biggest listed
company, a step closer to its official target of producing 50
million tonnes of cement across Africa by 2015.
Dangote, ranked Africa's richest man in Forbes' 2012 list of
World Billionaires, said the additional capacity at the plant in
Kogi state, not far from the capital Abuja, raises his firm's
total production capacity in Nigeria to 28 million tonnes.
"We will be the powerhouse of cement in Africa," he said at
a ceremony attended by Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.
Dangote added that Obajana, now among the largest cement
plants in the world, would receive another planned additional
line, adding three million tonnes, that would boost its capacity
to 13.25 million tonnes a year.
Under a plan underway to build a Pan-African cement empire
stretching from Senegal to Ethiopia, the businessman said the
group's increased expansion across Africa could see it achieving
total capacity on the continent of 60 million tonnes by the end
of 2014, beating the original target of 50 million tonnes.
Dangote Cement makes up around a third of Nigeria's stock
exchange. The company plans to list on the London stock exchange
next year, although analysts say it faces big corporate
governance challenges, including hiring a new board of
directors, before it can be ready to do this.
The Nigerian entrepreneur has sunk $6.5 billion into his
cement business in the past five years.
To many Nigerians, Dangote is an example of how their
heavily oil-dependent West African country can succeed in
manufacturing and processing goods, despite big challenges like
massive electricity shortages that afflict the nation.
"No country has achieved development by relying solely on
the export of raw materials ... we need manufacturing," Jonathan
said in a speech at the ceremony.
Dangote said last month his diversified conglomerate, which
is also involved in food production, will spend $7.5 billion
over the next four years to expand operations in various
sectors.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)