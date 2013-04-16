LAGOS, April 16 Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, plans to invest up to $8 billion to build a Nigerian oil refinery with a capacity of around 400,000 barrels a day by late 2016, the tycoon told Reuters on Tuesday.

It would almost double Nigeria's refining capacity - currently 445,000 barrels per day among four refineries. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)