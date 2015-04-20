LAGOS, April 20 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar Refinery said on Monday its full-year pretax profit fell 6 percent year-on-year to 15.27 billion naira ($77 million).

Turnover at the sugar refiner also declined to 94.85 billion naira compared with 103.15 billion naira the previous year, the company said in a statement without giving reasons for the decline in earnings.

($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)