LAGOS, April 30 Nigeria's Dangote Flour , a unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands, reported a wider half-year pretax loss of 7.04 billion naira ($36 million) versus 4.74 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

The flour miller's revenue rose to 21.97 billion naira in the period to end-March from 18.58 billion naira, the company said in a statement, adding that the weakening naira and scarce hard currency posed challenges but its results were improving.

($1 = 198.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)