UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Aug 1 Dangote Flour said on Friday its 9-month pre-tax loss narrowed down 4.4 percent to 6.28 billion naira ($38.81 million), compared with 6.57 billion naira in the same period a year ago.
Revenues in the local unit of South Africa's Tiger Brands fell to 28.73 billion naira, from 29.84 billion naira a year earlier. ($1 = 161.8 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources