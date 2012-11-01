LAGOS Nov 1 Nigeria's Dangote Cement
said on Thursday its pretax profit for the nine
months to September rose 13.5 percent to 105.8 billion naira
($673.63 million), compared with 93 billion naira in the same
period last year.
Revenue for the nine month period hit 208.3 billion naira,
compared with 173 billion in the same period of 2011.
The cement and clinker mixer said heavy rains and flooding
affected sales in the third quarter, but profit margins remained
strong at 63 percent owing to the effect of gas supplies which
returned to normal to cut energy costs.
Nigeria witnessed its worst flooding in five decades this
year, disrupting lives, properties and farmland.
($1 = 157.0600 Nigerian nairas)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)