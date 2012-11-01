LAGOS Nov 1 Nigeria's Dangote Cement said on Thursday its pretax profit for the nine months to September rose 13.5 percent to 105.8 billion naira ($673.63 million), compared with 93 billion naira in the same period last year.

Revenue for the nine month period hit 208.3 billion naira, compared with 173 billion in the same period of 2011.

The cement and clinker mixer said heavy rains and flooding affected sales in the third quarter, but profit margins remained strong at 63 percent owing to the effect of gas supplies which returned to normal to cut energy costs.

Nigeria witnessed its worst flooding in five decades this year, disrupting lives, properties and farmland. ($1 = 157.0600 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)