LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar said on Tuesday its nine month pretax profit fell 10 percent to 14.95 billion naira ($94.29 million), from 16.62 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover at the sugar refiner rose slightly to 77.70 billion naira during the period, compared with 77.23 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.55 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)