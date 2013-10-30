(Corrects item to show profit rose 38 percent, rather than falling 10 percent)

LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar said on Tuesday its nine-month pretax profit rose 38 percent to 16.62 billion naira ($104 million) from 12.02 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover at the sugar refiner fell to 77.23 billion naira during the period, compared with 81.31 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 159.3 Nigerian naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; writing by Joe Brock; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)