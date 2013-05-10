LAGOS May 10 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar Refinery said on Friday it posted a 32.04 percent increase in its first quarter pretax profit year-on-year to 5.44 billion naira ($34.45 million), compared with 4.12 billion naira last year.

Turnover at the sugar refiner grew to 27.64 billion naira during the period, compared with 27.05 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing to the Nigerian stock exchange. ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by William Hardy)