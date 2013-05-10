UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS May 10 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar Refinery said on Friday it posted a 32.04 percent increase in its first quarter pretax profit year-on-year to 5.44 billion naira ($34.45 million), compared with 4.12 billion naira last year.
Turnover at the sugar refiner grew to 27.64 billion naira during the period, compared with 27.05 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing to the Nigerian stock exchange. ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources