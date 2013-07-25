UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar said on Thursday it posted a 21.33 percent increase in its half-year pretax profit to 9.84 billion naira ($61.46 million), compared with 8.11 billion naira same period last year.
Turnover at the sugar refiner jumped to 55.03 billion naira during the period, compared with 53.6 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 160.1 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources