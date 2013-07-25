LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar said on Thursday it posted a 21.33 percent increase in its half-year pretax profit to 9.84 billion naira ($61.46 million), compared with 8.11 billion naira same period last year.

Turnover at the sugar refiner jumped to 55.03 billion naira during the period, compared with 53.6 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 160.1 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)