UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Aug 4 Nigeria's Dangote Sugar Refinery said on Monday its half-year pretax profit fell to 10.26 billion naira ($63.8 million), down 5.5 percent from 10.85 billion naira a year earlier.
The company, owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, said revenue dropped to 49.60 billion naira in the six-months to June 30, from 55.03 billion in the same period of last year. ($1 = 160.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources